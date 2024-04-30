Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 265.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Green Impact Partners Stock Down 3.3 %
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
