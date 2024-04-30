Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 265.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Green Impact Partners stock traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.60. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. Green Impact Partners has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$8.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.78. The company has a market cap of C$53.30 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

