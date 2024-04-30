Grin Price Tops $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Grin has a market cap of $4.50 million and $160,958.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,506.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.41 or 0.00706384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00128560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.00195741 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00098685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

