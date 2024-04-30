Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

