Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 887.75 ($11.15).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON HL traded up GBX 30.60 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 785.60 ($9.87). 1,511,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.55, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 738.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 736.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87).

In related news, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). In other news, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). Also, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Insiders acquired 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458 over the last three months. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.