Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Up to $30.36

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $32.45. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

