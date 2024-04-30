Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Up to $30.36

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $32.45. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 200 shares.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.