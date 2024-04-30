HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.86. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNM. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.