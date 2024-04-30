Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOC. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,713,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

