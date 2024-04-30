Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 101.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 99,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,474. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

