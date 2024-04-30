Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

