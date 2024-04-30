Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $12.74 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $173,209.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,050 shares of company stock worth $7,191,666. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

