HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 2.89% of HMN Financial worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

HMNF opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

