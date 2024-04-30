Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $306.12 and last traded at $305.56. Approximately 309,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,971,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

