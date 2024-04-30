Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $177,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,689.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 77,698 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $9,360,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

