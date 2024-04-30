Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,302.0 days.
Icade Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Icade has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.
Icade Company Profile
