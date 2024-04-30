Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 86,217 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

