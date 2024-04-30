Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Head-To-Head Survey

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 0 4 0 2.60 Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.02%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -1.26% -0.23% -0.13% Farmland Partners 53.80% 5.70% 2.83%

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Independence Realty Trust pays out -2,133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $660.14 million 5.44 -$17.23 million ($0.03) -531.83 Farmland Partners $57.47 million 9.04 $30.91 million $0.52 20.75

Farmland Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Independence Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

