Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells C$1,309,227.50 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

KNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.98.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

