Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells 60 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $26.07 on Tuesday, hitting $902.74. 267,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,559. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $507.19 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $943.72 and a 200-day moving average of $813.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

