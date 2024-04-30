Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $10.50-10.80 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

