Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$3.34 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

IFC stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$226.92. 45,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$212.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$239.89.

View Our Latest Report on Intact Financial

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.