Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at TD Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. Intel has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Intel by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 103,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 97,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 47,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

