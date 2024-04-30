International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

INSW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,927.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $196,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,073,978 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

