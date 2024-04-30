Investment House LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Clorox Trading Up 1.7 %

CLX opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.95. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

