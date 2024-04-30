iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.57 on Tuesday, reaching $505.02. 3,455,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.28 and a 200-day moving average of $482.51. The firm has a market cap of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

