iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.