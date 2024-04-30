iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 202,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

