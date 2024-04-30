Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,816 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.9 %

APO traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 968,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,831. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.