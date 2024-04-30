Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,709 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,340 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. 1,419,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

