Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Macy’s accounts for about 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 241.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 116,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Macy’s by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

