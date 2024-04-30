Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Par Pacific Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PARR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 256,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

