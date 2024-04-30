Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IES by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in IES by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IESC traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 97,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $139.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.34.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,294 shares of company stock worth $11,283,205. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

