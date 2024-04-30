JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JKS opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 21.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 92,737 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

