Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 603.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 556,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 476,983 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 34,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 139,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

