Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.58 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,034. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

