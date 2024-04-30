Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,875 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,412,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,541,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,358,000. Finally, National Mutual Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 142,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,072. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

