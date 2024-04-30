Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down to $64.23

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.23, but opened at $58.33. Kforce shares last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 30,285 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kforce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kforce by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kforce by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

