Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE PHG opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
