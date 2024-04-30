Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $26.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $902.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,956. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $943.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.44. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $507.19 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $6,614,781. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

