Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
