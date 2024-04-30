Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5 million-$51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.0 million.

Lantronix Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 507,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $143.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

