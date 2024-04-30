Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $85.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.0 %

LSCC opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.