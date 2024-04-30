Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,597,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

