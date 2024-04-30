Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,805 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.