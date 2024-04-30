Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $3,257,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 19.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.20.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $343.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.