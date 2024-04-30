Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $335.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.28 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

