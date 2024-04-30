Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LXEO) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Lexeo Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 1st. Lexeo Therapeutics had issued 9,090,910 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,010 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LXEO opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell University acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,955,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,298,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

