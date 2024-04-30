Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LXEO) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Lexeo Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 1st. Lexeo Therapeutics had issued 9,090,910 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,010 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LXEO opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell University acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,955,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,298,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

