LGL Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,434 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.56. 850,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

