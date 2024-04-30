LGL Partners LLC Purchases 5,253 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,084. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

