Lido Staked ETH Hits Market Capitalization of $28.35 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion and approximately $131.38 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,031.45 or 0.04925376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,350,663 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,340,637.3438979. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,168.93553531 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $123,335,442.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

