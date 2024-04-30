Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LMNR. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Limoneira Stock Performance

LMNR opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $357.30 million, a PE ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.55. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Limoneira by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,980,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

